Robert Allen Fulks, 70, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, was born on Nov. 14, 1951, in Bee Branch, Arkansas, to the late John E. and Minnie (Linn) Fulks and passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2022, at his home. He was a crane operator all of his life, was an excellent mechanic and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Robert had many interests in his life. He enjoyed dirt roads, granny-low gear, and a cold one and was a scuba diver. Robert will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and the guys he enjoyed visiting with at Snappy’s.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joe Fulks; and sister-in-law, Polly Fulks.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roxianne Fulks of the home; two sons, Jerod Fulks, Michael Trahern and wife Dawn; one daughter, Linda Fernbacher and husband Bryan; one granddaughter, Beth Weston and husband Patrick; one brother, David Fulks; one nephew, Brent Fulks; other relatives and a host of dear friends.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Colony Cemetery near Bee Branch, Arkansas.
