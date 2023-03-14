Robert (Bob) D. Burgess, 95, of Clinton, Arkansas, died March 11, 2022, at Indian Rock Village, due to wearing out. Bob was born July 4, 1926, in Moline, Illinois, to Marguerite and Norman. Youngest of three brothers, Richard and Jack, who preceded him, he served in WW2, as a Navy Radioman in the South Pacific.
Using the G.I. Bill, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Illinois State University, where he met his first wife, Patricia Violett Meeter, producing two sons, Jeff and Tim. A teacher and counselor for years, he earned his Master’s Degree at the University of North Dakota and Doctorate at Indiana University. His work career ended as a successful lobbyist for the Illinois Education Association, where he met his second wife, Mariclare Lynch.
Upon retirement, they spent 25 years visiting six continents and places in between. When not traveling, they planned numerous events for their much loved community St. Lucie Falls, Florida. Mariclare died March 22, 2015, and is survived by her sister, Eileen Lynch Werner of Palm City, Florida, and descendants of deceased siblings, George and Maureen. Bob asked there be no ceremony upon his passing, but offered advice his last days, “Love one another.”
