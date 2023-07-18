Robert (Bob) Sisco went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2023 at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Bob was born in Berryville, Arkansas, to the late Russell Sisco and Verdie Ora Tuttle Sisco on June 15, 1943.
Bob met the love of his life, Katala Ann Woods, in 1960 at Marshall, Arkansas, and they were married on Aug. 18, 1967, in Lincoln, Arkansas. They moved to Clinton, Arkansas, on Nov. 16 of the same year, where they managed the North Arkansas Funeral Home while raising their two children. Bob was a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer.
Bob then went to work at Roller McNutt Funeral Home until he retired in 2021.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Verdie Sisco; sister-in-law, Roslyn Sisco; and his wife of nearly 55 years of marriage, Katala.
Bob is survived by his two children: son, Steven C. Sisco (Sharon) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, daughter, Elizabeth Tomlinson (Wayne) of Lincoln, Arkansas; and five grandchildren, Russell Cash, Maris M. Sisco, Shannon Cash, Mattox C. Sisco and Ashley Newsom. He is also survived by his brother, George Sisco of Valparaiso, Indiana; brother-in-law, Don S. Woods of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and sister-in-law, Sandra Cheney of Conway, Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Clinton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, Arkansas.
The family has asked for no flowers, but instead for memorials to be made to the Clinton United Methodist Church, 167 Joe Bowling Road, Clinton, Arkansas 72031 or another church of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Roller McNutt Funeral Home of Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
