‘Worry is like a rocking chair: it gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere,” Unknown. Oh, how I wish I would have learned this lesson a long time ago! I can’t honestly say that worry does try to grab hold of me every now and again but with age, comes wisdom. With experience, comes knowledge. Worrying never got me anywhere but to the doctor to treat a bleeding ulcer.
At some point in your life, you need to learn to walk away from the drama and the people who create it. You need to minimize the worry, the anger, the resentment, and the hurt. Surround yourself with the people who lift you up, not put you down. Laugh, let go of the bad and embrace the good. Love the people who love you back and treat you right. Pray for the ones who don’t. Life is too short to spend your time rocking and not getting anywhere. It is so much easier to just sit in that rocking chair day after day after day just letting the worry and the negatives wear you down. It takes so much more strength and commitment to let that go but the results will be a longer happier, healthier life, and who doesn’t want that? You’ve got this!
Life is going to give you cause to worry. But remember, you are not in control of everything, nor should you want to be. You are, however, in control of how you respond to the worry, to the negatives. “As the world fights to figure everything out, I’ll be holding doors for strangers, letting people cut in front of me in traffic, saying good morning, keeping babies entertained in grocery lines, stopping to talk to someone who is lonely, tipping generously, waving at police, sharing food, giving children a thumbs-up, being patient with sales clerks, smiling at passerby, and buying a stranger a cup of coffee. Why? Because I will not stand to live in a world where love is invisible. Join me in showing kindness, understanding, and judging less. Be kind to a stranger, give grace to friends who are having a bad day, and be forgiving with yourself. If you can’t find kindness, BE kindness,” Unknown. This is your kindness challenge for the week. You can only show kindness to others by first showing kindness to yourself. Start by putting the worry into perspective. Spend more time focusing on the good in each day so that the kindness in you can shine through.
