Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Ronald Cleo Ward, age 76 of Talmo, Georgia who entered into rest Thursday, July 30, 2020. Mr. Ward was born in Shirley, Arkansas the son of the late Ellis Cleo Ward and the late Bernice Faye Evans Ward, attended Talmo Baptist Church and was the owner of Ronald C. Ward Livestock.
Survivors include his wife E. Jeane Perry Ward of Hoschton, daughter, Shannon Skelton and her husband Jason of Jefferson. Grandchildren; Kaylee, Jake and Judd Skelton. Two sisters, Calla Linn of Shirley, Arkansas and Glenda Keenihan and her husband Rory of Bebee, Arkansas. Step Children; Stephen Pinion, Kim Pinion, Joseph Brown. Step-Grandchildren; Melissa and Caleb Brown, Ross and Alayna Pinion, Stephanie and Al Whitworth. Step-Great grandchildren; Allie Bray, Kylar Brown, Cole and Tripp Whitworth.
A visitation, a time of fellowship and a celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 in the Cattle Barn at the Elrod Farm, 95 Mountain Creek Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia.
Graveside services is 10 a.m. Sunday Aug. 9 at the Settlement Cemetery in Shirley.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467
