It is with tremendous sadness and loss that the family of Rose Lea Stevens announces her passing on Monday, June 1st, 2020 in Conway, Arkansas. She was 72 years old and lived in Bee Branch, Arkansas. Rose was born in Marshall, Arkansas on January 28th, 1948 to Denver Harrington and Lora Marshall Harrington. Rose married Bob Stevens on August 29, 1964 in Big Flat; they had 55 loving and adventurous years together.
Rose was a lover of nature, stargazing, animals and words. Rose looked forward to the return of the hummingbirds each spring and dreaded to see them go in the fall. She would always call her kids to remind them of eclipses and meteor showers; she wanted them to experience the beauty that makes our world. Rose and Bob took many trips out West; she enjoyed that part of the country but was always glad to be back home close to her kids.
Rose was a hard headed Democrat and did not care to tell you so. She and Sonny Woods had many political arguments but would always end it with hugs.
Rose had a fabric store in Big Flat, ran a beauty shop in Big Flat and before moving to Bee Branch, was the Postmaster in Big Flat where she cherished the time she was able to see and visit with the people in town. Big Flat was always home to Rose; it held a special place in her heart. Rose also created beautiful stained glass art pieces and sold them, for a time, in various shops.
With her husband Bob, they developed a subdivision in Gassville, Arkansas in the early ’70s and in 1976 she and Bob started Stevens Stone out of their home in Big Flat. They expanded the business in 2001 when they moved it to Clinton Arkansas; their two sons took over the business in 2013 when Rose and Bob retired.
Left to cherish the love and memory of Rose is her husband of 55 years, Bob Stevens of Bee Branch, daughter Marbie and Johnny Mitchell of Beebe, son Brock and Beth Stevens of Clinton, son Kurt and Amanda Stevens of Greenbrier, mother Lora Smith of Mtn. View, grandchildren Tyler Stevens, Carlea Stevens and Logan Stevens, sister-n-law JoAnne Stevens, nieces Heather Stevens and Elizabeth Sweeney as well as many other friends and family. She is survived as well by her beloved dog Millie.
Rose is preceded in death by her father Denver Harrington and her two brothers Bob and Joe Harrington.
Graveside services for Rose will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at Big Flat Cemetery in Big Flat, Arkansas with Bro. Larry Watts officiating. Special music will be performed by Charlie Wilson. Pallbearers will be Brandon Martin, Johnny Jason, Marvin Brightwell, Sonny Woods, Heather Stevens and Jan Treat. Honorary pallbearers will be Tracy Morrison and Linda Tibben.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are still practicing social distancing at our graveside services and recommending all patrons wear a mask. Anyone with underlying health conditions are advised to please stay home.
You may sign our online guestbook for Rose on our website: www.rollerfuneral homes.com/marshall.
At the family’s request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
