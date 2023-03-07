For the past three Wednesdays, members of the Fairfield Bay Rotary Club have been reading to Shirley Elementary’s second graders from “Andy and Elmer’s Apple Dumplings.”
This gave students the opportunity to learn about respect, responsibility and the 4-way test. At the end of the program, the Rotarians helped students bake their own apple dumplings.
“Shirley second grade would like to give a special thank you to Pam, Duane, and Dale for providing such a wonderful opportunity for our students,” Shirley Elementary School second-grade teacher Elaine Enns said.
