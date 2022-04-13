CLINTON — The numbers are striking. Presented by the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) at the April 4 Opioid Overdose Prevention Community Roundtable in Clinton, Van Buren County is third in the state’s 75 counties for heroin use by students in grades 10 through 12 in the past 30 days – with three of every 100 students reporting use. A map of the state counties show only Izard and Cross counties with as high a rate.
Further numbers, presented by Sydney Lewis with AFMC, show the county as ninth in “prescription drug misuse” in the past 30 days for the same student group. The county is forty-fourth opioid related overdose death rate, forty-sixth in opioid prescription rate and fiftieth in all drug overdose death rate.
The same chart showed the county as sixty-forth in life-save Naloxone administration, the Narcan opioid-countering nasal spray, by emergency medical personnel.
These numbers were what led the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute to bring its roundtable to the county, CJI Director Cheryl May said. Van Buren County is a “high risk community,” she said.
“Data indicated we need to be here [Van Buren County] to talk about overdose deaths,” May said.
Part of the issue in discussing opioid abuse is the nature of opioids, essentially three possible substances with a fourth developing a trends of its own.
May described opioids as, first, the prescribed pain killers, pills. Next is heroin followed by Fentanyl, both of which are becoming more pervasive. A developing issue is Isotonitazene which is 20 times for more stronger than Fentanyl but in the similar powder or pill form.
Fentanyl, which may be prescribed for pain treatment in extreme cases, such as patients suffering cancer, is being synthesized by illegal drug manufacturers, and is in turn being used to “lace” other drug forms, such as methamphetamine, to make it more addictive.
Heroin use meanwhile grows, May said, as dealers offer it to pain-killer addicts as a less-expensive alternative to prescription drug forms – while not telling the addict that it will take more heroin to provide the same effect as pills.
Worse is the nature of pill addiction which has a significant, and possibly fatal, impact on those who stop using without medical supervision.
Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, seated to May’s left, had a personal story of someone he knew who became unexpectedly addicted to pain killers after an injury and suffered further pain when he stopped taking the pills.
Roundtable member Margaret Morrison, regional prevention representative with Crowley’s Ridge Development Council told of addicts trying to recover in non-medically-supervised programs and suffering life-threatening illness as a result.
The growth of opioids as an addictive substance began in the mid-90s, May said, as drug companies developed and marketed stronger pain killers (Oxycontin was one brand brought up here) without telling doctors this new drug was addictive.
From that began a steady trend of of opioid deaths increasing, with public awareness, and the aggressive deployment of the emergency treatment drug Naloxone slowing the death rate.
The drug, often carried on ambulances and by first responders, including law enforcement, is usually a nasal spray “Narcan.” When given to someone affected by opioids, it has an immediate effect by attacking receptors in the brain which have dangerously slowed the breathing rate of an opioid user.
Discussion included Sheriff Lucas Emberton stating his department would be developing plans to address opioid sales and use in the county.
“We know it’s moving in this [the county’s] direction,” Emberton said.
This also led to discussion, in a point first brought up by May, that for a number of families, drug abuse is a norm, so children follow a path set by their parents and a drug abuse-addiction cycle renews.
Drug take-back programs, with three take-back locations in the county including the sheriff’s office and the county annex, are important to take prescription drugs out of circulation.
Several speakers pointed out that opioid abuse often begins with people raiding parents or grandparents medicine cabinets, where leftover pain killers are found.
Drug take-back events have become “a huge thing” Emberton said, where once a few pill bottles would show up on a day’s take-back, now “boxes and boxes” of pills are turned in.
