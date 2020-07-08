Roy Bryan Story, 78, of Clinton, Arkansas passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.
He was born August 16, 1941 on Culpepper Mountain to the late Ola Mae (Banks) and James Bryant Story.
He was a member of the Choctaw Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for many years. Roy retired from the Arkansas Forestry Commission and was an avid hunter and gardener. He loved to share the “fruits” of his labor with his family and friends. Roy will be remembered for his humble and kind spirit and for the loving pillar of faith he was to all who encountered him.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Kathryn “Kaye” Patterson, one sister, Jean Graham and brothers Rex Story and James Story.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven Bryan (Tiffiney) Story of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Michael Lyndon (Elaine) Story of Greers Ferry, Arkansas, one daughter and son-in-law, Gayla Michelle (Steven) Bradley of Clinton, Arkansas, six grandchildren; Tyler (Ashleigh) and Bryan Story, Samuel (Bailey) & Preston Story, Chelsea (David) Pencarinha and Garrett Bradley, 5 great-grandchildren; Chelsea, Nathan, Katie, Lincoln and Jaelyn, 2 sisters-in-law; Pat Lawrence and Sammy Story and brother-in-law, Lynn Graham along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers: Tyler Story, Samuel Story, Garrett Bradley, Preston Story, David Pencarinha and Jeff Graham.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bryan Story
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Choctaw Church of Christ with Pastor David Cook officiating. Burial will be at Culpepper Cemetery.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 66 percent of facility capacity at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.