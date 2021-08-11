Ruby Faye (Morrison) Schwartz was born in Ripley, Mississippi located in Tippah County on the 20th of January 1944 to Ira A. and Thelma M. (Garland) Morrison. She went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on the 24th of July 2021 in Clinton, Arkansas located in Van Buren County.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers; Curly Morrison, Vertis Morrison, James Morrison, Ray Morrison, three sisters; Ivy Cox, Clara James, Lillie Hargett and her first husband, James Cloinger.
She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruby enjoyed working at the Boys Correctional Facility in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Making and decorating ice-cream cakes at Dairy Queen in Okeechobee, Florida and Hood River, Oregon thus giving her the nickname “Cake Lady. She was an active member of the Husum Community Church of God in Husum, Washington as well as Trace Ridge Bible Church in Chimes, Arkansas. Ruby enjoyed many things such as gardening, raising chickens, crocheting and giving afghans to many people.
Left to cherish Ruby’s memory are her three brothers; Alvis Morrison, Alvie Morrison, Wayne Morrison, sister, Lennis Mullins, four children; James and wife Donna Cloinger of Chimes, Arkansas, Johnny and wife Judy Cloinger of Springfield, Missouri, Brian and wife Candy Cloinger of Ocala, Florida, Neathel Cloinger of Cottage Grove, Oregon, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
To express condolence online www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
