Ruby Linnie (Hoyle) Henderson, 96, of Clinton, Arkansas, was born on Sept. 14, 1926, in Clinton, Arkansas, to the late Walter and Kansas (Forrester) Hoyle and went to be with her Lord on March 17, 2023, in Conway, Arkansas. She was a kind and loving soul that spent her entire life loving and caring for others.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three children, Ellen Pack, Christine Huggins, Gary Henderson; two brothers; and four sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are four children, Walter Henderson (Vicky), Ann McElfish, Glenda Hayes (Ron), Lynn Henderson; one sister, Edith McKnight; 17 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. The family will honor her life with a private burial on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Crabtree Cemetery near Crabtree Arkansas.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
