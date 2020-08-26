Rumble at the River

CLINTON – Over 700 motorcycles with over 1,000 attendees were at Clinton’s Archey Fork Park Friday and Saturday for the First Annual Rumble at the River motorcycle rally. The event featured live music and vendors, who reported a successful weekend.

Rumble at the River

 By ALEX KIENLEN / Editor

