CLINTON — Plans are in place for a motorcycle rally in Clinton this coming Friday and Saturday.
A presentation about the event was made by Parks Department head Charles Wilson at the Clinton Department Supervisors’ meeting Aug. 12.
The motorcycle rally is named “Rumble on the River.”
Wilson told the council that the two day event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday Aug. 21 and 22, will be hosted at Clinton’s Archey Fork Park.
The park’s north entrance on Archey Fork Road will only be open to motorcycles, Wilson told the council, with the south Main Street entrance open to all. Entertainment will include live music, hot air balloon rides, a BBQ cook off and biker games.
Entrance to the event will require a gate fee, and proceeds from the event will support Meals on Wheels, the animal shelter, and the Children’s Advocacy Alliance of Van Buren County. Facilities reflection pandemic needs will be on hand, including sanitation stations. Social distancing will be encouraged with spacing in place for contestants and attendees at the event. Temperature will be checked at the gate, and extra masks will be available.
Recent events, also held while being mindful of public health concerns, such as Archey Fest, the bass tournament and a softball tournament all took place successfully, Wilson said, and he expects this event will meet that same standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.