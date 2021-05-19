The public is invited to Decoration Day at Rushing Cemetery on Sunday morning, May 30, followed by services at Antioch General Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Special music will be by Kirk and Debbie Pryor of Clinton and others who may wish to participate.
Kirk Pryor, son of Frieda (Rushing) Pryor and the late Frank Pryor, will deliver the message. There will be no potluck, although tables will be available in the Outreach Center for those who wish to bring their lunch and stay to visit after the service.
Rushing Cemetery was established in 1888 and has over 500 graves, including those of approximately 65 veterans. The maintenance of the cemetery is funded through the generous donations of those who have loved ones buried in the cemetery. Donations may be made to the nonprofit organization, Rushing Cemetery Inc., 633 Highway 9, Fox AR, 72051. For information on burials, contact board member Terry Rushing at 501-454-2344 or Jay Berry at 870-213-5875.
