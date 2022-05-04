I was in grad school in the mid 90s and we had a lot of Russian students. I mean, I guess I should correct this: We had students who were Russian, and otherwise in life I had not interacted with Russians, so more than zero was a lot by my experience up to that point, so I say “We had a lot of Russian students.”
We had maybe two Russian students. They were nice guys.
We were studying English Literature and I enjoyed the company. First, it was people with stories I hadn’t heard before, these Russians, and second, I’ve never met a Russian who wasn’t a great conversationalist.
Grad students with some assistant job in the department, so they always had us in these converted closets they’d managed to stuff a desk in so we had a place to work. And we’d get in these cramped rooms and behind a fog of cigarette smoke (I’d quit by then, they hadn’t) we’d chat about various things. Literary metaphor was always big, literature students after all, but we’d also get into culture, our and theirs, different things sort of comparing notes.
Russians are great readers, book readers. You get on a Russian subway (I’ve learned, and seen pictures) everybody’s reading a book. In American it’s newspapers, or today cell phones I guess, but in Russia killing time with something to read: Book.
I suspect this is where the “great conversationalist” thing comes from.
Of course it’s been 20 years or more since I’ve hung out with a Russian, so I’m not sure it’s still the case. Back then only a couple of us had email addresses, which we hardly ever used. In fact I got a web browser on my work computer during that time, the time of early internet.
Because now we tend to speak and interact in short chunks. Blame the internet, or, really, blame social media. It’s a running joke in journalism circles these days that you can write what you want, nobody reads anything past the headline anyway. (You, reading a newspaper column, you’re different. I like that.)
But, honestly, that’s the world we’re in now. The internet hosts social media, and social media hosts conversations, and oh man are there a lot of conversations to wade through, a ton. And since social media is performative before anything else, these conversations have a lot more to do with how one is reacting to whatever stimulus just arrived.
So you wind up with this loop of somebody posting something, say a headline from a news story, then everyone piles in behind it with their reaction. In some cases the reaction continues on into some thing, some effort to launch a movement either in support or against the headline in questions. Rinse, repeat.
And it would be easy enough to bemoan this state of affairs, but I’m not sure what would be served by that. Previous communication mediums brought other, lesser, versions of evil on society. Television and the boob tube thing, movies led to dancing, radio led to dancing, in-home record players led to dancing … and so forth. In fact, to keep this in simple terms, we made a lot of advances in communications which led to people dancing, followed by Facebook which led to people complaining about dancing.
I probably missed a couple things in there, but it’s not like we have a lot of time for this conversation. Lots of other conversations going on out there. We’ve got a fire hose to drink from, not time for sweating the details.
Still, I miss those idle conversations, learning how in Russia the way you touch your neck with the back of your hand when saying a name indicates that someone was a heavy drinker. I like stories; it might be time to put aside the browser and read more books.
