AAC Loss Control Consultant Matt Bradshaw presents a 2021 Safety Award to Van Buren County Judge Dale James. Thirty-six Arkansas counties received the awards from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) Worker’s Compensation program at its August conference. The Safety Award Program was established by the AAC to recognize those counties that have made outstanding efforts to provide a safe working environment for employees. Each county is evaluated annually based upon a 100-point grading system, with the possibility of 15 bonus points for qualifying counties. Those counties receiving a grade of 75 to 115 points are presented a safety award. Counties awarded were Arkansas, Baxter, Benton, Boone, Bradley, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Craighead, Drew, Faulkner, Greene, Hot Spring, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Little River, Marion, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Ouachita, Pike, Poinsett, Pulaski, Randolph, Sebastian, Sharp, St. Francis, Stone, Van Buren, and White

