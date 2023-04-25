Everyone is invited to decoration this year at the cemetery on Rocky Hill, to be held on Sunday, May 28. There will be a short service, beginning at 10 a.m., then the business meeting.
Afterward, there will be lunch served. If you have an instrument, voice or just want to make a joyful noise unto the Lord, please join us for food and fellowship after the business meeting, organizers said.
“We have so many loved ones buried in this beautiful cemetery, and we need monetary help to keep it mowed, leveled, maintained and cared for, now and in the future,” organizers said.
Please consider giving a tax deductible donation to the cemetery, as follows:
Salem Cemetery Association
c/o Belinda Tyler
16323 Roundtop Rd
Sulphur Springs AR
72768
479-903-1778
479-644-4943
“Please join us,” organizers said. “Our fellowship, food and business meeting is held every year on the Sunday of Memorial weekend.”
