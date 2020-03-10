CLINTON — The sales tax extension proposal, up for vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, was defeated for all but support for area volunteer fire departments.
The one cent tax, originally passed to support the hospital bond issue, was proposed for an extension by the Van Buren County Quorum Court, and put before voters in the Tuesday election. The proposal had several components which allowed a yes or no vote.
As votes were tallied it was found the support for funding for volunteer fire departments was approved. Other proposals on the ballot, for an extension of hospital funding, funding for 911 and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and funding to retire the library’s bond all failed.
Volunteer fire departments were included in the sales tax extension, due to a recent change in state law which requires all departments to have a ISO 6 or better rating in the next few years.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James said with the will of the voters made clear, the county was going to have to do as it had been doing in recent history with its budget planning.
“The county will have to do like we’ve been doing already – operate leaner, meaner and tighter,” James said.
Justice Byron Tate, who headed the Quorum Court’s budget committee as it planned the 2020 budget, said earlier the county was using revenues at 2004 levels in its calculations.
The county had stripped a number of positions in recent years, most through attrition and cut back funding in various areas, such as support for senior center food programs.
James said the election had zero cost to the county, as it was held along with the primary election.
Withing the state, Van Buren County had one of the higher election turnouts, with 33.8% of registered voters participating. The state average was 28.1%.
