The scene was all too familiar as the news broke last week. Accused gunman Robert Long is in custody following a series of shootings at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta Metro. Eight people lost their lives in multiple shootings in what has been identified as a rampage.” Early indications are that Long’s actions were fueled by racial prejudice and a confessed sex addiction. Long disputed reports by saying his actions were a result of having a “bad day.”
In recent years, crimes motivated by racial prejudice and gun violence have been on the rise. According to the Associated Press, this was the sixth mass shooting this year. Stories similar to this one have become normalized in today’s society. What has made this moment unique is the demographic of the eight victims. Seven of the eight victims were women and six were Asian Americans.
Anti-Asian American rhetoric is not new to our country. In 1982, Chinese American Veteran, Vincent Chen, was targeted and beaten to death in Detroit, Mich. by autoworkers. It was later discovered that his attackers believed him to be Japanese and consequently, were blaming him for the failure of the auto market at the time. For historical context it is important to note that the Japanese auto industry was on the rise at the time.
This latest act of violence targetted at this community comes at no surprise for American’s of Asian decent. Over the past year, comments associating this community with the spread of COVID-19 have only intensified stereotypes and racial prejudice. Long seems to also have suffered from an apparent sex-addiction. Making the crime, as suggested by some, motivated by gender prejudice tied to an unhealthy view of sex. Under existing Georgia State Law, targetting someone based on their gender or ethnicity each qualify as a hate crime.
This recent tragedy has placed a spotlight on the debate around hate crimes legislation and its effectiveness to prevent targeted crimes. The effectiveness of legislating morality is not a new debate. Some argue that you can not legislate human behavior, while others caution that enhanced protection for only “certain” groups of people is problematic. This is not something I plan on resolving in this space, leaving you you to wrestle with this issue on your own.
Martin Luther King once said, “You cannot legislate morals.” The heart can not be changed through legislation or enhanced penalties. Dr. King would argue that the burden of the shaping of morality and culture rests on the shoulders of parents and religious institutions. Morality may not be able to be mandated by statute but King would also say “... behavior MUST be regulated.”
Arkansas is one of the few states that does not have a Hate Crime law. However, the governor has backed legislation that is currently being considered that would create enhanced penalties for crimes that target certain groups of people. Regulating this type of behavior will not put an end to racial bias, bigotry, or hatred it will however make a statement that minority populations are valued.
This column was not written to persuade you to change your opinion on gun violence or hate crime legislation. When tragic events like this happen the tendency is to hurry to find an answer to the lingering questions of “why.” In the pursuit of such answers there is a tendency to forget the victims who inspired such thought. In thier honor I ask you to remember their names and consider their families.
Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33
Soon Chung Park, 74
Paul Andre Michels, 54
Hyun JungGrant, 51
Xiaojie Tan, 49
Sun Cha Kim, 69
Daoyou Feng, 44
Yong Ae Yue, 63
