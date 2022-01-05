Sammy Joe Duncan, 76, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away December 30, 2021, born May 26, 1945, to the late Daniel and Ruby Duncan. He is survived by his wife, Judy Duncan, sons; Stanley Duncan, Tim Duncan, Chris Duncan, daughter, Sonya Duncan Russ, grandchildren; Joseph Duncan, Amber (Thomas) Appleby, sister, Lois (Gene) Lawrence, and many other relatives.

