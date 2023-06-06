Sandra Perry Smith of Bee Branch, Arkansas, left this world for a better place on May 26. 2023. She died peacefully in her sleep while being cared for by her family. She was called Mom by her children and their numerous friends and known affectionately as Grammy by her dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandra was born Aug. 22, 1940, in Pineville, Louisiana, to Everett and Avis Perry.
Wife and Mother:
Sandra is a 1959 graduate of Sweeny High School, Sweeny, Texas. She married Roy E. Smith in August of 1960 and would remain at his side for 63 years.
Sandra and Roy not only raised their six children while both working, but also filled in as foster parents to more than a dozen youth from around the county when the need arose. She believed it was important as a person, and as a Christian, to help provide for those in need. The Smith household in Bee Branch was, and still is, a gathering place for youth and young adults in need of guidance and a helping hand. Sandra was known affectionately as Mom to dozens of kids from around the area, be they cousins, friends or neighbors.
Nurse:
While mother of six children, Sandra attended nursing college at Petit Jean Vocational Institute, Morrilton, Arkansas, from 1980 to 1982, earning an LPN degree and joining the staff of the Van Buren County Memorial Hospital. Sandra returned to college in 1986, attending the Baptist Health School of Nursing, earning a degree as a Registered Nurse in 1988. Following graduation, Sandra spent the next 20 years as part of the Van Buren County Hospital emergency room staff, primarily working the night shift. As part of the ER Staff, Sandra cared for the residents of Van Buren County as they arrived at the hospital, including on a number of occasions when her own children arrived from riding, farming and auto accidents.
Artist:
Sandra was an accomplished artist and seamstress. In her time between shifts at the ER and caring for her family, she sewed dozens of wedding ensembles, high-quality dresses and clothes for her children and grandchildren as well as friends and neighbors. As an artist, Sandra was a talented painter, producing works in oil, watercolor and pastels. While her children and grandchildren attended South Side High School in Bee Branch, Sandra was asked to paint dozens of murals and set arrangements for high school graduations and school activities.
Sadly, much of Sandra’s art and almost all of the photographic records of work and early life, was lost in a devastating house fire in 1991.
Reader and Writer:
The whole Smith family was once described by some visiting friends as “Book People,” when they saw walls of the Smith home lined with shelves stacked with reading material. Sandra always had a book in progress, historical biographies, science fiction, modern fantasy, when not involved in her other pursuits. Being a multi-talented individual never afraid to attempt new things, she tried her hand at writing. Along with the artwork and photographs, also lost in the house fire was a handwritten book of a history of the Jenkins and Perry families featuring a collection of anecdotes, sayings and stories from her youth spent in Louisiana and Texas.
Musician:
Sandra learned to play the violin during her school years, carrying that talent into teaching herself to play the piano in the early 1970s, eventually picking up the role of church pianist, playing traditional Christian gospel hymns, for the local Baptist church for nearly a decade. Her love of music wasn’t limited to old-time gospel, however, as she was (over) exposed to 70s rock and 80s hair metal, developing and deep appreciation for the genres and styles of music her children grew up loving. Anyone hitching a ride in Sandra’s Olds Delta 88 in the 80s, 90s, or early 2000s would almost certainly be blasted with the classic rock music of those eras.
Gamin’ Grandma:
Purchasing her first computer system in the early 1990s, Sandra developed a love of computer gaming. Known affectionately in online computer gaming forums as the Gamin’ Grandma, Sandra would often join her children and grandchildren in online gaming adventures. Applying her unlimited talents to the computer gaming world, she became adept at fantasy role playing platforms such as Diablo II, Dungeon Siege, Divinity and others. In gaming contests of trivia and general knowledge, she was practically unbeatable.
Sandra was, above all, a mother and a Christian. The Bible states in Matthew 22:40, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” Sandra lived a life of love, charity and family, doing her best to be an example of the Christian ideal of how life should be lived. She was a rock of stability to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the youth, young men and women, who were influenced by her example, who could look to her as a role model and always know she was there for them as counselor, advisor, a shoulder to cry on, or simply someone who could cook a tasty meal.
Beyond her talent and artistry, Sandra was, to those who had the privilege of knowing her, Mom.
Sandra is survived by husband, Roy E. Smith; sons, Roger E. Smith, John P. Smith, Christopher J. Smith, Terrence “Toby” Smith; daughter, Julie A. Smith; sisters, Sharon Weems and Wanda Perry; and brother, Maxwell Perry. As the matriarch of a large family, she is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in her journey by her parents, Everett and Avis Parry; brother, Gaylen Perry; sister, Doris Clifton; and son, Jason A. Smith.
A memorial service was held in her honor on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
