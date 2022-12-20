I know I’m not the only one who lives out of their car, aka sleigh. Right now I feel like Santa. My car is filled with gifts for family, gifts for friends, some groceries, the standard “emergency” items, you know the important things like duct tape, an emergency kit, a blanket, an umbrella, a box of kleenex, pens, bug spray, rope, the kitchen sink and why do I still have lawn chairs for the football games in the back when it’s basketball season? I just cleaned out the Halloween costumes and I ran my recent campaign from the back of my car with voter registration lists, yard signs, rack cards, you name it and it’s a mess... I need a car wash inside and out something bad. I know I’ll never get all the glitter out of the carpet so I’m just going to embrace my “Troll” self and own it. I ranted about all this just because it’s really very funny and it actually makes me happy. I know, that sounds weird, and don’t get me wrong I love a clean car but it’s fun stuff that I fill my car with. I love giving out gifts and taking food to the food pantry. Dressing up for events and I’m a lifetime Girl Scout and I’m always prepared, or at least I try, and Mary Poppins is my hero. I wish I could pull things out of my purse as she did her carpetbag.
The other day I even had someone send me flowers at work and someone dropped off a few Christmas gifts for me so I even filled up the front seat. Christmas really is a magical time of year. When we take time to remember what the true meaning of Christmas is we can’t help but smile and be grateful. I remember telling my students when I taught Sunday school classes how similar going to church was to going to a party. They were complaining that they didn’t like going to church and that their favorite holiday was Christmas because of all the presents. It was my job to help instill the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of why we go to church. There are several things that going to church has in common with going to a party. For a successful party, you have to have people. There are people at church. It’s always a good thing to have music. There is music at church. Depending on the type of party you might bring gifts. The gifts we brought to church were the gifts of bread and wine (I was raised Catholic). Christmas has all the same elements yet why does it seem so much more special? So magical? Is it all the pretty Christmas lights, the special holiday movies on television? I think it’s the hype, the build-up to one special day, the new sights, sounds, and smells all rolled up and presented with love. So much preparation goes into that one day that if we did this every day, one it wouldn’t be so special, and two it would wear us out. It’s okay to get all wrapped up in the season as long as we remember the reason for the season. Jesus is the reason for the season but he’s the reason for every day of our life.
Your kindness challenge this week is to plan one day, later in the year, that you celebrate your halfway to Christmas day. Let’s say that on June 25th we celebrate the magic of the halfway day, Jesus’ half birthday. I had some friends that celebrated their half-birthdays because they felt like it took too long for their birthdays to come around so they had a half-birthday celebration. You could do fun things like give someone half a gift. I’m thinking silly things like one shoe (I’ll give them the other one later to surprise them) or giving those friendship necklaces where I keep one half and you keep the other. For the party serve half sandwiches, half an apple with honey or peanut butter, and half a cake. Play music but only half a song at a time. You can’t invite half a person but if you wanted to be a little crazy give a gift to someone half your age. I’m stretching a bit but you get the idea. I’ll make a note and around the 25th of June, I’ll let you know how I celebrated.
Until then Henry B. Eyring once said, “You can give a great and wonderful Christmas if you remember the gifts God has given you and, as best you can offer them to others as he would.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.