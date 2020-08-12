Area first responders were called after a late-night fall at an area bluff.
In the report filed by Incident Commander Grant McMurry, a call at 11:19 p.m. Aug. 8 was made to Van Buren County Rope Rescue “of a fall with injury in the area of Lost Creek and Piney.”
A person had fallen approximately 125 down a steep ravine, the report stated.
Rescuers were tasked two-fold, first having to medically stabilize the victim, then, using ropes, haul him back up the cliff. The rescue kept the team, including Medic One ambulance personnel, busy until 3 a.m. the following morning.
The rescue required units from Fairfield Bay Fire Department, Shirley Fire Department, Highway 110 Fire Department, and Burnt Ridge Volunteer Fire Department due to the “extensive manpower requirement, the report stated.
Due to medical record confidentiality requirements, the name of the victim or his condition was not disclosed in the report.
