Savannah Christine Merryman passed away Dec. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 25, 2001, to Samuel DeSean Merryman and Kristy Maricelli.
Sissy was a loving single mother to her son, Boone. She was beautiful, strong and was known for being just a little mouthy. Her nickname in softball was “mouth.” She always stuck up for the underdog and wasn’t scared of anything or anyone. She loved listening to hip hop and rap music and could out dance anyone! She loved hard if she cared about you at all, she loved to do hair, especially makeup, also loved to fish and hunt. She was tougher than any fella and could “out glam” any woman in the world, she was self proclaimed royalty and our little princess. I will miss holding her and running my fingers through her beautiful long blonde hair. Even though it drove me crazy I am sure going to miss her asking me “why do you look like that?” every day.
Savannah you were loved more than you know, you left a void in this world when you left us baby girl and we will never be the same. We will never let Boone forget his mother and the love you gave him every day you were here. We will see you again in paradise. You were our beautiful princess, now you are our Angel. Rest easy baby girl until we are in each other’s arms again.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Merryman; grandmother, Lenita Merryman; grandfather, Joseph Maricelli Jr.; great grandfather, Hurshel Nowlin.
Savannah is survived by her son, Boone Maricelli of Morrilton; her parents, Kristy Maricelli of Plumerville, Sean Merryman (Melissa Dabar) Greenbrier; grandparents, Bonnie Maricelli of Morrilton; great grandmother, Dovie Nowlin of Fordyce; sisters, Kinsey Berry of Mayflower, Teddy Alexander of Russellville, Ashlee (Nathan) Maricelli-Clifton of Conway, Anna Grace Merryman of Texarkana and Chelsey Witonski of North Little Rock; uncles, Keith Maricelli of Morrilton, Michael Johnson Merryman of Morrilton; aunts, Shelli (Randy) Merryman Crowell of Morrilton, Juli (Lou) Terry of Morrilton; and great aunt, Sharon Morgan; along with numerous other friends and family.
The family will announce services at a later date.
Service and arrangements are by Neal’s Rosewood Funerals & Cremations, 1715 E. Harding St. Morrilton, AR 72110. www.rosewood cremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.