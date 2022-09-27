The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held its kickoff event for the third annual Fairfield Bay Scarecrow Contest with fun, food and music on Thursday.
Several business members of the Chamber of Commerce stayed open late for their customers’ convenience. In addition to viewing the scarecrow entries, a great crowd was entertained by the music of Sean Sikes and was sponsored by Loco Ropes of Mountain View.
A Fairfield Bay culinary favorite – the Fairfield Bay Fire Department barbecue – was available, and sold out before the event ended. The competition will run until Oct. 7. There are two divisions of scarecrow competition – business and individual.
All scarecrows are set up in the Towne Center and Cobblestone Inn & Suites area. Individuals may pickup ballots to vote on their favorite scarecrows in both divisions at the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce office located in the Towne Center, and everyone is encouraged to return their ballots as soon as possible.
