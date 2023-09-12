The 38th annual National Championship Chuckwagon Race wrapped up on Sept. 3 in Clinton after another impressive turnout. “The track was fast. The competition was fierce. The camaraderie was even more special than ever. The racers were kind, the fans were loud and the staff was sharp,” event organizers said. “Here’s to 2023, and to 2024. We certainly hope you all plan to spend your Labor Day weekend right here for many years to come. Thank you for helping us continue a dream that has become a tradition. There’s nothing we’d all rather do.”
