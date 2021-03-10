A couple interesting things here. First, got my vaccination this week. What I find interesting about saying that, is when I tell people “I got my vaccine” they already know what we’re talking about. The vaccine, you know, for the thing. I got the vaccine for the thing.
And about the time I got the vaccine I realized the date. It was, roughly stated, the anniversary of the last normal week, a year ago. Certainly you recall: Some talk in the news about this virus thing, some debate as to if it was all a bunch of hype or not. Nearly 100 people, in early March 2020, had succumbed to the virus, an awful lot of them in nursing homes.
One hundred, a year ago. We were so young then.
The vaccine, the process, was fairly industrial. I signed up at the Conway hospital by going online and putting mine and my wife’s name in via a web form the evening after the governor announced vaccine access was being opened to those 65 -plus. The next day, that morning, we got notice by text and email to sign up, to pick a time and get our shots.
Aside here to point out we’re doing pretty good in Arkansas compared to a lot of states. Over the weekend I spoke with some people in Pennsylvania and yeah, they’re having a much steeper mountain to climb, with lots of midnight logins to pharmacy websites with the hope of getting on a list. For that matter a husband and wife showing up for a shot at the same time? As if. You get what time you get, and you might even have to drive a bit to get there.
But yeah, industrial grade. Directions put us into the back of a newly constructed area of the hospital. And by “newly” I mean sheet rock was up and unpainted, and the floor was concrete, bare except for green stickers showing you where to stand so you’d be six feet away from anyone else.
Obviously a lot of checking in, getting your name and info, waiting your turn in line. The tables for the info processors were these folding things like you put up when the church is serving a meal. And everybody was working at them on laptops.
We were part of a constant flow of people. Maybe, what, 120 or so in the room the same time we were, getting their information entered, getting a shot, or waiting in line for one of those two things to happen.
The young lady who gave me the shot was a nursing student at UCA. They teach nurses, I asked her and she answered, how to give shots using dummies. (The obvious joke here being “So I’m your next dummy?” but I didn’t think about it at the time.) As we spoke some other scrubs-dressed person from some other folding table dropped off a handful of ready-to-go vaccine needles.
I told her, here in 30 years, when she’s teaching the new kids how to be nurses, for shots class she’ll be able to talk about how she was still a student during the Great Pandemic of ’21 and how she gave shots day in and day out for weeks on end.
Like all nice busy young people she smiled politely, pulled the needle from my arm and pointed me toward the next folding table, where people (on laptops) scheduled us for our follow up shot in 30 days. I got in line on a green sticker behind the wife and we scheduled to be coming in right on top of each other, as it were.
No side effects. Wife had a mild headache.
According to our scientist friend who continues to do a lot of work in this field, the effects are from the lipids, fatty cells essentially, used to transport the vaccine into our systems. In fact the vaccine itself more-or-less dissipates within a couple days after having gotten it, he told us. He has a lab, and people who report to him, so we take his word for it.
In the final measure of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and pending the second shot, I can honestly say a root canal is a much bigger deal of a medical procedure.
