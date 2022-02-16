Scholarships are now available for eligible Arkansas students through Arkansas Community Foundation.
Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. In general, the Community Foundation’s scholarships are for Arkansas students pursuing education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors.
“Since 1976, the Community Foundation has partnered with individuals and organizations who want to support students in their pursuit of higher education,” Community Foundation president and CEO Heather Larkin said. “These generous people provide the funding and determine the size and eligibility criteria of each scholarship, while we oversee the application and awarding process on their behalf.”
Scholarships with statewide eligibility include:
Abigail Robertson Scholarship Endowment, provides a scholarship for female students pursuing a business degree at a college or university in Pulaski County
Anne Pressly Scholarship Endowment, to memorialize the legacy of Anne Pressly and support a graduating high school senior woman who plans to pursue a career in Journalism
Arkansas Service Memorial Scholarship Endowment, for students who are children of Arkansans who lost their life in service in the state, nation or community
Barbara Mashburn Memorial Scholarship Endowment, provides a scholarship for a graduate of an Arkansas high school pursuing an education as a vocalist
East Student Scholarship Endowment, provides a scholarship to a graduating senior who attends any high school with an EAST program
Elizabeth G. Redman Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship Endowment, for students who are members of or active in the Republican Party of Arkansas
Herchel and Melba A. Fildes Endowment, provides a scholarship to students studying nursing and attending Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas or Arkansas State University in Beebe
Lillian McGillicuddy Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship Endowment, for students who are members of the Arkansas Federation of Young Republicans or are active in the Republican Party of Arkansas
Lu Nedrow Graduate Scholarship Endowment, provides a scholarship for a member of the Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro who is pursuing a graduate degree
Marie and Bob Marshall Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship Endowment, for students who are members of or active in the Republican Party of Arkansas
Merwin T. and Agnes Bowman Nursing Scholarship Endowment, for students seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or equivalent degree from a qualified institution.
Poultry Federation Scholarship Fund provides scholarships to students pursuing a degree related to the poultry industry and attending a school in the University of Arkansas system, Arkansas State University system, Arkansas Tech University or Southern Arkansas University
Robert P. Atkinson Hospital Leadership and Scholarship Fund, provides a scholarship to students pursuing an advanced degree with an emphasis in healthcare and/or hospital administration
Roy Burlison Honorary Scholarship Fund, provides scholarships to high school seniors who are fast-pitch softball players
Ryan Mondy D.A.S.H. Memorial Scholarship Endowment, provides scholarships to graduating seniors whose lives have been affected by cancer
Sheffield Nelson Scholarship Endowment for UCA, provides a scholarship to student enrolled at University of Central Arkansas
To apply, and for more information about these and other scholarships, visit www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships/.
Deadlines for scholarship applications differ and can be found on the application portal.
Arkansas Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization with over a half billion dollars in assets, fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Foundation supports existing charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create initiatives that address unmet needs. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
