It is hard to believe that we are less than three weeks away from the delayed start of the first day of school. What is typically a cause for celebration for parents with school-age children, has some in a daze when it comes to choosing a learning environment that makes them feel comfortable. The looming threat of Arkansas experiencing a second peak in COVID-19 cases and the barrage of information around school openings has furthered complicated this decision for parents. Guidance put forth by the State Department of Education states that school districts must be prepared to offer an in-person and a virtual option as a part of their plans to reopen in the fall. The new guidance leaves parents with a difficult decision of in-person or virtual learning. The next few columns will be focused on the return to school from the perspective of families and school administrators and staff who are making difficult decisions to ensure a safe and equitable learning environment for ALL students.
Last week I spoke to several members of our community who shared some of their struggles in making a decision for fall learning. One mother shared that, “there is so much we don’t know about the ways children transmit the disease (COVID-19) not only to each other but to the teachers they are around everyday.” Though severe cases among school-age children are rare there is still concern among Pediatricians that children could be carriers of COVID-19. A study released last Thursday in JAMA Pediatrics concluded that children have been found with higher concentrations of the disease despite showing only minimal symptoms. The research suggests that children could be carriers of the disease unknowingly which only adds fuel to an already heated debate.
Parents whose children have underlying health conditions are presented with added anxiety while making this decision. One parent shared with me her daughter’s asthma complicates her ability to wear a mask and if children do spread the disease, she says, “There is no way she would not catch it.” Despite that anxiety, she knows a return to school is a return to some sense of normal, “I am concerned, I am, I just want my daughter to have as much normalcy as possible and to be safe, happy and healthy.”
Anxiety over the unknowns complicate these decisions for most parents, many who have stated there is so much information out there that no one knows what to think anymore. With the promise of a vaccine still many months away, one parent said, “I think school should be delayed until we have a vaccine that we know will work.” She went on to say, “that teachers should be trained to deliver their lessons virtually to keep everyone safe.”
The virtual format of learning can present challenges for many in our community. Last spring when schools were closed due to the pandemic the school districts each made great strides to ensure every child had the ability to access their assignments. For some children, virtual learning introduced a new set of challenges. One parent shared, “ They (her children) learn better when they are able to be around their friends and get that social interaction that a screen can’t give them.” Summer has allowed her children to be around other kids at various activities and she shared, “If they can do that, then they can go to school safely. ”
Parents on both sides of the spectrum agree that they expect to hear more from the school district regarding the plans for reopening in the fall. The stories that were shared this past week with me reminded me that this is a complicated issue not only for parents but for school administrators and staff. If history serves as an indicator at all this community and school administrators will always make the best decisions with the health and safety of our children as their priority.
For parents who are still feeling anxiety over this decision one mother put it best when she said, “Do what is best for your family and not what someone else thinks is best for your family.”
This article was written in memory of Ms. Jaqui Rogers, my seventh-grade Audio/Visual teacher who introduced me to the world of journalism. David Cook is a resident of Shirley, Arkansas and can be reached at david.amcook@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.