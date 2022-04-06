So we got another cat. Well, to be fair, I’m told we have a second cat. I haven’t seen the cat, but I hear stories of the cat.
This has been going on for a week.
We, as I’ve disclosed in this space in the past, got a cat during the early pandemic. Something my wife came up with, found abandoned and initially needing to be bottle-fed and has now grown into a full-grown playful-if-not-rowdy which, in the cat tradition, expects us to treat it like royalty.
“Rowdy” as in it will take a playful nip while you’re petting it, that sort of thing. Not like mad-dog blood thirsty or anything, but, you know, rowdy.
So my wife reads up on this and finds out that the rowdy cat thing comes from cats raised away from a litter. A cure for rowdy cat, it turns out, is a second cat. And she tells me this and then, a few days later advises a second cat has been found, an owner decided they were not a cat person and was willing to turn their cat over to us.
I’m out and get a text: “We now have a second cat.”
I come home and there’s no second cat. I look around, can’t find it. It was, I was told, hiding in the laundry room. I look. If there’s a cat in the laundry room you couldn’t prove it by me.
Erwin Schrödinger was a theoretical physicist who died in 1961. He worked with, among others, Einstein and won a Nobel Prize for his work in 1933. “Schrödinger’s equation” is used to determine wave form – which apparently is useful if you’re a physicist.
And there was a debate in physics, which continues to today, about the state of matter down at the atomic level. (This is about to be a very superficial view. If you read this column for theoretical physics advice you’re well lost anyway.) Matter can be in a wave or particle form, the story went, and when it is observed by a “conscious individual” (because “human” is too short a phrase for physics theory) it will be either a wave or particle, but not both.
Yeah I know, physics, but anyway: Schrödinger had some problems with this view (which was explained to him, the story goes, by Einstein, seriously) and came up with the theory now know as Schrödinger’s Cat.
Take a cat, he wrote (I paraphrase), and put it in a steel box where you can’t see in and it can’t see out. In the box put a Geiger counter and a bottle of poison gas. Also have a device which will break the bottle, poisoning the animal as soon as the ‘counters senses radioactivity in the box.
Since radioactive decay is a given, but we don’t know exactly when, the theory goes, then the cat is either alive or dead. If we open the box, we will see either an alive or dead cat. Until we open the box, is the problem of Schrödinger’s cat, the cat is both alive and dead (the cat is both wave and particle, in effect).
So we have a second cat at the house. I have not seen the cat, despite, conscious individual that I am, looking for the cat. I am told the cat ran through the house one day when the washing machine was turned on, but, again, I wasn’t there, so it’s only a story I heard. I have no proof this took place.
A litter box is being used, food and water are being consumed, our first cat seems very interested in the laundry room, but other than that all I have are ghost stories. The cat is both here and not here.
