I have only been out a few times this last week, but I am getting stronger. James went to the Gospel Singing at the Scotland Baptist Church. I know enough about it to tell everyone so they can attend next time. They will have the Gospel Singing on the 3rd Friday night of each month. They will start the singing at 7 p.m. and have finger foods to snack on after the singing. James went a little after 6. Of course he was in hopes there would be others there early so he could visit. He still can not put weight on his foot so he uses his wheelchair to get around and everyone has been so good to take him places so he get to get out. Maybe he will be able to start walking soon. We go back to UAMS at the end of the month to see how much it has healed.
Still no word about when the Community Center will open but I do know they are planning on another yard sale soon. I will let you know as soon as I know about it. Our community needs to support them as much as we can. This is nice for the community and we always enjoy getting to visit with everyone there as well as a good meal.
We have the cafeteria rented out a couple of times so that is encouraging. Our house is not very large and it is so nice to have a place that we can have a crowd and enough room to spread out. The Scotland Community Corporations also has some rooms that they can rent if you need one for storage.
Well, Wed is the first day of Fall (already) and the Halloween Trunk or Treat is being planed. Check on face book and on the Scotland Community home page and let them know that you plan on bringing you kids. This event gets larger and better every year.
I heard some of the vendors talking about how much they sold at the 2nd Scotland Traded , so in October load up all the stuff you want to sell, trade or give away and go early and talk to everyone that come. Lets make this the best sale in the county. I hope to be able to take some things next month. I have a roll top desk that I want to sell. I have no place for it.
Be safe and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper.
