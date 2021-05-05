What a rain. We had over 8 inches of rain (So I heard). It rained so much and so fast the rain came down our chimney.
The Scotland Community Center will be open again next week. There was not many there this last week. Lets all try to get there this next week and help them build up their crowd so they can continue to grow and stay open. This is for all ages and is a great meal for only $4 and you can eat in or take it home. They still play bingo and pool. This is for all ages so come on out and have a good time.
It was nice to see that the 5th Thursday Gospel singing has opened up again. James Burns, Tina and David Jones went to the North Baptist Association Committee Meeting and had time after it was over, to go to Wolverton Mountain singing and enjoy the singing and also the potluck afterwards. The Singing will be anytime there are five Thursdays in a month. Open to all so plan to make it there for the next one on July 29.
I saw this notice on the Chamber of Commerce website. JUNK and DRIVE on 65 May 7 and 8. This is all of the way from Clinton to Conway. We are encouraging individuals, civic groups, churches, businesses to gather up those yard sale items, antiques and collectibles for a premier community wide effort to sell items all along Highway 65! As of right now, Pickle's Gap Village, Greenbrier, Damascus, Bee Branch, and Clinton will be participating in this event. I think there will more to join in before next weekend.
Prayers for all of the sick folks and those with multiple health problems. We ask for healing and comfort for their family and friends also.
Our thanks to David Shaw and Clint Black for working so hard to get the water lines fixed at the School. They are greatly appreciated. I think they found all of the broken water lines on the upper campus. Still have the water turned off on the lower meters. This includes the water at the gym and some of the other buildings, because there is still water leaks that have not been found yet. We have to find those before the water can be turned on . It does not take very long to waste a lot of water. Hopefully we can get those done soon.
Have a great week and if you have news to put into the paper you can call 592-3935 and we will get it there. Enjoy the sunshine.
