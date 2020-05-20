It is nice to see things open up but scary to think some people will think the crisis is over.
If we go slow and still take precautions maybe we will not get more people with the virus.
GOD is good and in time this will pass.
The Scotland trail ride is back on next Saturday the 23rd leaving from the old Scotland school at 9:30 a.m. lunch will be available on the trail for $6 barbecue sandwich chips and a drink.
Load up your ponies and come on over.
Please share share share.
Some of the churches will be open this Sunday and some will continue as they have been for a little while longer.
I have enjoyed the Lessons that have been presented on Facebook.
The Scotland Community Center will be open soon and we will keep you posted.
Folks have been asking when will lunches start. We hope it will be soon.
The Musicals and Pool tournaments and games will soon follow. I think they will get a good reception when the feel that it is safe to do this.
Stay safe and have a good week and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the news.
