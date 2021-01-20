Well this has been a very cold and dreary day. Except when we got a few beautiful snow flakes. It made me pleased that we could enjoy the snow and not have it for too long. Of course we enjoyed a bowl of hot soup and later a cup of Hot Chocolate. That made a good day.
I just counted and we have the Cafeteria reserved for 12 days already this year. It is great to see people use the facilities and it rally helps pay the electric. We could have rented it five times since Christmas but we already had it reserved. If you have a specific day you want to be sure that you can use it call and have us put your name on that day so you will be sure it will be open that day. Call James Burns (592-3935) and we will reserve it for you.
We also have several classrooms that we would like to rent out. They make nice storage rooms or a good work space and the cost is very reasonable. We hate so see the buildings set empty when they are so spacious and have good roofs on them
Well we called and put our name on a list to get our COVID-19 vaccine and should get our appointment after Feb. 1. With the new strains of the virus we certainly do not need to take any chances. If you have not done so check with your doctor or with Clinton Drug and reserve one for you. I understand there several families in our community that tested positive and some are very ill.
Be safe and stay warm and if you want something in the paper call 592-3935 and we will get it in the news.
