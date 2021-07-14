I will start out with a reminder – The Scotland Baptist Church is having a Day camp next week. First-sixth grade. Those that need a ride can contact David Jones. He will be driving the bus. Day camp is 12th thru 15th. The bus will leave the church at 8:30. VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL is July 17-22 at the church. You can check the Scotland community page for more details.
Do you need to get rid of some items? Saturday July 10 bring your items to downtown Scotland for the Second Saturday Trade Days from sunrise ‘til noon. Buy, sell or trade your unwanted household items, tools, clothes, hunting items, jewelry, animals, firearms, baked goods, or anything else. This will be a flea market type set up everyone is invited. No charge to set up just come and buy, sell, trade or just to hang out and talk to your neighbors. MUSIC at the Scotland Community Center – Friday night July 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 thru 9 p.m. Lets make this into a great thing.
Next Friday is July 16. That is the time for the MUSICAL at the Scotland Community Center. Door open at 6 p.m. Bring a snack and come on over. Snacks before the music.
Music is from 7 ’til 9 p.m. If you sing or play an instrument come and be a part of the group. If you want to come and listen there are lots of chairs. Lets work to have about 75 attend this time.
James is having skin grafts on his foot. This is rather new. It is done with fish skin and it has only been 1 week and the Doctors are very pleased to see the improvement.
If you have Scotland News and want to have something in the paper you can call 592-3935 and we will do it for you.
