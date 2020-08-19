Just a report on the concealed carry class that was held at the school cafeteria last Saturday. They had almost a full class and everyone thought it was well worth the time and the price. They had a request for another class and that is being held today – Saturday August 15 – and I think it is a full class today. It is so great to have the facility in the community that will hold a group and have room to social distance. I went down to the cafeteria and turned the air on and disinfected everything and will do it again after the class.
I want to tell everyone that we have cancelled the Burns and Hoggard annual family reunion because of the virus. We are still renting the cafeteria out for $35.00 a day and if you want to reserve a date please call 592-3935 so we can put it on the calendar and if You have reserved it and decide not to use it, please call and let us know if you want to cancel it.
James went for his checkup with the oncologist and his melanoma has returned for the third time in the same place. We are waiting to find out when they will start treatment. We hope they can take care of it in Conway at Carti so we do not have to go to Little Rock. We have been truly blessed and know that between God and the doctors, we will be again.
There are some COVID-19 cases in the Scotland community so the lunch program at the Scotland Center will be closed for a little while. We will let you know when it will open.
Everyone is getting ready for school so lets get used to the extra traffic and the school buses as well as the kids waiting at the bus stop.
Have a great week and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
