Another week of caution in Scotland. I think most of the quarantines are going to be over this week. I have not heard of any new case of the virus this past week. Maybe the virus will slow down.
Nathan Burns the grandson of James and Joyce Burns visited them for 5 days, and flew back to Anchorage on Friday. It was wonderful to have him here and sad to see him leave. He said he may come back for a short time in Mid December. Enjoy the grandchildren while you can. I think they grow up even faster that our kids did.
James Burns went back to UAMS on Thursday expecting to get another skin graft. He was surprised when the Doctor said it looked so good he thought he would another wait a month or two and see if it will heal up on its own. That was great news. Still no weight on his foot, so I guess he will continue to be a backseat driver for a while yet.
Scotland Baptist Church is going to try to have vacation Bible school, starting on August 8. Make plans to attend.
Scotland Community Center is still closed. We will let you know when they feel that it is safe to continue. This also means there will be no music on the third Friday night.
Grave side funeral service for Gary Ingram will be held on Saturday August at 12 noon at at Foster Cemetery, in Scotland. Every one knew Gary and he will certainly be missed.
If anyone has Scotland News, please call 592-3935 and we will see that it gets into the Scotland News.
