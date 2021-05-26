Well, it looks like things are getting a little better in our Scotland Community. Scotland Baptist Church is having a fish fry with Gospel music. The Scotland Community Center is open again. They are serving lunch at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Bingo is on again and the pool tournament have been set. Scotland Community Center has announced “3rd Friday picking and grinning back on June 18 come join us for a good time 7 till 9 p.m.” The Cafeteria is ready to rent again. The water is fixed in the Cafeteria. (I just have to find time to clean and it will be ready to rent.). Call James Burns at 592-3935 and make your reservations now. We will still be a little longer before we can start our 1st Saturday Breakfast again. .. Cedar Rock Acres .. Farmers Market is open in downtown Scotland. 7 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. This seems to be working out very well. I always see someone when I go there.
I think school will be over next week. This year has gone by in a hurry. If there is enough interest for a kids painting class this summer, I hope to have one ready just after the 4th of July. If you want to add your kids or grand kids to this list call Joyce at 592-3400 and leave a message and a phone number on the answering machine. I will call you back and let you know the time and dates for the classes.
Be safe and enjoy the nice weather. If you have anything to add to the Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will add it to next weeks news.
