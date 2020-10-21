It is hard to believe October is almost gone and the trees are changing colors and the nights are getting cooler and the election will soon be over and everyone will be ready for Christmas and we can say we have had a very unusual year. Maybe next year will be a better and healthier one.
Scotland community Center is having lunch and people are playing pool tournaments and bingo and betting a few more folks in to take advantage of what they have to offer. come on over and try it out. They will take your temperature and you must wear a mask to keep everyone safe and feed you a good lunch for only $4.
I think we will not have the First Saturday Breakfast until next year. We will let you all know when we think it is safe to try it again. We miss everyone and do not want to take a chance on spreading the virus.
Trunk or Treat will be held in Scotland so get your costumes ready and be ready for a good time.
James Will find out next week when he will start taking radiation and that will be every day for 2 or 3 weeks. If I miss the paper for a week or two, just remember we are busy and will appreciate your prayers and I will try to have something in the news the next week. If you have news call 592-3935 and leave a message and I will return your call and get your news in the next week
