BrrrIt is cold out side at Scotland. We left the water dripping at the cafeteria but the water froze and the pipes burst. Now we have to see what has to be fixed. It was 3 degrees a couple of mornings. We also have drains and water lines frozen at the Burns house. Thanks to good neighbors and great people in this community. They are out in the cold helping to turn off water and mop up the mess and doing what they can. We usually get to be some of the helpers, but this time we are some of the ones that need help. We certainly appreciate all of the help.
I had my surgery and am doing very well. Before my surgery the doctor as if I was ready to get this over with and when I said yes, he said he had talked to GOD and he and I were both going to do good. I think that was a great comment and we both did good. Now the next project is for the roads to thaw so I can safely go on Monday morning and get the drain and the stitches out.
Stay safe and warm and if you have Scotland news call 592-3935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.