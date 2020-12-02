Now that Thanksgiving is over and I am sure we all ate too much, we can talk about lunch each day. I heard the Scotland Community Center will be open , starting on Monday Nov. 30 through Thursday Dec 3. (They will serve lunch to eat in or take out), the cost is only $4. They will also be playing pool, working puzzles, as well as Bingo on Thursday. Open to all ages. Come and have a good time. Please wear a mask and they will take you temp, just to keep everyone safe.
We have had a nice fall and now they tell us we will have frost and cold weather, so I think we can say that winter is here. This is one year that I am not looking forward to the cold or wet weather. We have been staying in so maybe it will pass at fast as the fall did.
Thanks to all that call and check on James keep him interested in anything that is going on. That makes him eager to get better. Each time Home Health comes they seem to be very pleased with the way his foot is healing. The last time we saw the doctor he said by wearing the wound vac it would cut the healing time in half so it is worth all of the trouble. Thanks again for caring.
Not much to say so if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will see that it get into the paper. Stay save warm and healthy.
