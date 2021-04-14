It will be so nice when all of these storms are behind us. So glad they have missed us. This whole year has been so different than the weather that we usually have.
James has been so delighted that he can get out more and can do a few things. He was able to get on the mower and cut the grass. He has to be careful not to over do, he can tell when he has done too much so he takes it easy for a couple of days. It has been such a long time to stay off of his foot As well as to stay secluded because of the Virus. It is nice to see the Virus cases have gotten so low. Maybe by next year this will be over and we can see what our new normal will be.
The Scotland Community Center has had to shut down for another week or two. Be sure to watch Facebook to see when it is opening. They will post the menu when they open again.
It has been so uplifting to see all of the beautiful flowers in bloom and to see the Red Buds and Dogwood trees showing their colors along the roads. It makes one feel all of the joy of spring.
If anyone has Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper. Have a great week and stay safe.
