I will be glad when this virus is gone. We are staying home and away from people and trying to stay well. I think it is a great idea except... now I do not know if I am getting lazy or using the virus as an excuse to put things off that I need to do. I think there are still a lot of people here at Scotland that have the virus or are supposed to be in quarantine.
I have not heard if the Community Center is going to be open this next week or not. The last I heard was they would wait and see if the virus has slowed down.
I think we have had enough winter so I am ready for summer. At least temps in high 50’s or 60’s. I take that back. We should be pleased it is not like it is on the east coast of the fires on the west coast.
I do not know of anything else going on now. Stay warn and safe and if you have news to share call 501-592-3935 and we can add it the the Scotland news.
