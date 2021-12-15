I heard some Good News yesterday. The Scotland Community Center will be opening again for lunch and more activities. Games and Music again on the 3rd Friday night each month. Let’s all work to help them make this a great success. We need good things happening in our community.
Scotland Baptist Church agenda for the next couple of weeks. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Dec 17. Christmas play Dec 19, Christmas Caroling Dec 22. I am not sure that is the complete list. Every one is invited to attend.
James has started some therapy to strengthen his leg muscles so, we hope he can soon give up the wheel chair.( it has been a blessing but I know that he is very tired of using it. It is so nice that he can leave the chair and use the walker some.
Our son Tim and our granddaughter came from Anchorage for a nice visit. Sydney will only be here a week and Tim will be her until after Christmas.
If you have news to share, just call 501 592-3935 and we will put it into the Scotland News. Stay safe and have a great week.
