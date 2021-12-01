What a busy week it has been. Took our handicap van to the garage to get the door fixed. The man that was going to fix it got sick. It still is not fixed. Maybe by the end of this week we will have it back. James can not use the wheel chair without the van with the ramp. We hope using the walker is not going to mess up the healing on is foot.
Plan now to attend the Gospel Music at the Scotland Baptist Church. It will be on the third Friday of December. That will be December 17. It starts at 7 p.m. and finger foods when done. Home soon after 9 p.m.
Scotland Community Center is having BINGO on Thursday mornings. I have not been able to go but I did see a lot of cars up there last week.
Anyone that wants the Cafeteria for a place to have a gathering call James Burns. 501-592-3935 and see what is available. We have it reserved for the 11th and for the 19th. The Price is $35. It is so great to have all of the room and not crowd into a small house. Stay Safe and warm.
