Sorry I missed last week. Had to many doctors appointment and I was so tired I just stopped to rest. Love the nice sunshine and the trees blooming as well as seeing all of the flowers already.
Scotland will start the 2nd Saturday Trade Days again on April 9. It is downtown Scotland. Free set up. Just bring what ever you want to sell or trade and come to see what you want to buy. Starts early and closes about noon. If the weather is good we expect a great turnout.
This is the fourth Friday night of the month, so James went down to the Baptist Church to hear the Gospel music they have every month. Of course they have a lot of visiting and they eat after the music. You are all welcome to come. The music starts at 7 p.m. and ends about 9 p.m. Then they eat. I hope he lasts that long. I just let him get out and when he is ready to come home, I go get him. He is still in the wheelchair and we go back to the doctor on the last day of the month. We hope this skin graft takes and is healed enough they can take the stitches out. This has been a long time in the healing.
Remember the Easter Egg Hunt at the Scotland School on Sunday the 17th of April. It starts at 2 p.m. and you can go on Facebook and click on the Scotland Community Page and let them know you plan to attend. They want to have plenty of eggs.
Have a fun and safe week. If you have Scotland News you can call James Burns at 501-592-3935 and he will get it into the paper.
