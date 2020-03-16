Well went to Walmart yesterday, I guess to look at the empty shelves. Did not get the things I really needed. I was told to come back on Friday, they would have trucks in on Thursday night and the shelves would be full. I had to pick up a new prescription on Friday so I went back this morning and the only difference was more empty shelves, more shoppers to look at the empty shelves and still not a sign of the things that I really needed. So I bought a large package of napkins and remembered I still have a Sears Catalog and can get along without going to back Walmart for a while.
Last week was not my week. The heating unit went out in my Studio and the building stays fairly warm so I took a couple of heaters there so I could have my art classes. We made it fairly well (not to cold) until late, so I went home early and forgot to send anything to the paper. My computer was still down so I apologize for not sending anything into the paper. To finish the story I now have heat and it feels so GOOD and will be having my regular art classes this week.
I took advantage of the heat being out and went home where it was warm and put a new cane seat in a chair that I promised I would get finished before spring. If anyone wants to learn this old craft call me and I will set up a class and teach how to do this.
Stay safe and healthy and wash your hands often and if you have a fever, dry cough, sore throat or dry mouth drink a lot of water and stay away from other people. If these symptoms do not go away phone your doctor. Lets pray that the virus and or flu, does not spread. Old people like us do not have much resistance so we will be staying at home.
If anyone has Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper.
