Well, for those of you that do not know, The old post office that was in downtown Scotland has finally been demolished and will soon be a thing of the past. Our old town is getting a new look.
Yesterday was the 2nd Saturday and the first Trade Day of the season had a few people there to sell and a few people to buy. No charge for a place to set up. The next one will be May 14 and we should have warmer weather and we look forward to more people come to buy, sell or trade. We will look for you then.
James and I went to the Community Center last Thursday to see the Quilt of Valor presented to Glenn Grigg in appreciation for his military service. This was awesome. This was put on by a group that makes quilts and presents them to Veterans that have served our country. Glenn was nominated by a friend and this group made a quilt and some of them came to Scotland and made the presentation. We had over 30 people present for this honor. If you want to nominate someone you can contact Glenn and Elaine Griggs and they can tell you how to contact them.
The next musical at the Scotland Community Center will be Friday April 15. Bring you favorite snack. They Eat at 6 and Music begins by 7 p.m. and is over about 9. If you play or sing come and join the fun. If you do not then come and enjoy the music as well as the fellowship.
Gospel Music on the fourth Friday, April 22 at the Scotland Baptist Church. Music starts at 7 and eat afterwards. You are welcome to bring a dish.
I will open the High School for a Storm Shelter anytime the weather says chance of storms for our area. Have warm and safe week. If you have Scotland news call 501 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
