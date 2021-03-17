We have certainly enjoyed the warm and lovely days of sunshine this week. James Burns has been out on the porch waving to all that pass by and riding around the yard inspecting all of the flowers and grass. The doctor told him to start exercising and putting a little weight on his foot. This made him feel so good so he is getting ready to tune up the mowers and get ready for spring. When we get the 2nd COVID vaccine, next week it will be hard to keep him in. We have truly been blessed.
We wore our mask and went to the Scotland Community Center on Monday and had a great lunch. The best salad I have had in a long time. There were not many people eating in, although we saw several folks come by for take out lunches. And best of all, we felt that we had been somewhere with other people and we were getting back to normal. This is the first time we had been anywhere that was not absolutely necessary in about 6 months. As our community opens up lets all make an effort to help support the center and watch it grow. They are open Monday through Thursday each week. They serve a wonderful $4 lunch, serving starts at 11:45 a.m. They are now playing bingo, pool, puzzles and really making the effort to bring back our normal routine.
It is still going to be a while before we can start our First Saturday Breakfast, just do not give up on us. We still have not gotten the water lines repaired after the big winter storm. Maybe soon.
Have a great week and stay safe. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and let us know and we will help you spread the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.