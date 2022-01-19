I was really dreading having winter weather but we were fortunate that it rained before and after the snow so it did not stick to grass or trees here at Scotland and today we had sunshine and a very beautiful day.
Scotland Baptist Church will be changing their Gospel Singing from the third Friday night each month to the fourth Saturday night. Singing from 7 to 9 p.m. with finger foods after the music.
Scotland Community Center is going to be closed this week 17th thru 20 because of so much COVID in the area. They hope to open again next week. They used to have a musical on the third Friday each month and are going to try to get that started again next month (February). We will try to let you know very soon.
Several in our community have the virus so we are staying home and only going out if we really have to. The Scotland Baptist cancelled church on Wednesday and Sunday. Not sure about this week.
Stay warm and safe and if you want something put in the newspaper please call 52-3935 and we will take care of it.
